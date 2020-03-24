Janet Maynard

MINIER — Janet E. Maynard, 69, of Minier, passed away at 6:03 a.m. Monday (March 23, 2020) at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Dec. 27, 1950, in Bloomington, to David W. and Mary Eileen Ford Britton. She married Victor Maynard on June 17, 1972, in Delavan, and he survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Brian Maynard, Bloomington, and Craig (Lisa) Maynard, Eureka; two grandchildren, Elijah and Ezekiel Maynard; three sisters, Maureen (Ronnie) Wilson and Sharon (Lindon) Lacefield, both of Hopedale, and Joyce Myers, Minier; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Janet was a substitute teacher for the Olympia School District for many years and was self-employed at Maynard Photography in Minier.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hopedale.

Janet enjoyed spending time with “The Girls,” monthly date nights with her loving husband at The Barn, dinners with her friends, attending all of her grandkids' events, and she was a loving supporter of her family.