Janeva F. "Jan" Capodice

Jan was born May 2, 1918 on a farm in Indiana. Daughter of Emmerson and Amy Foster, Jan was the 2nd of seven children. In 1931, Jan's father died suddenly at age 40 and Jan's mother was left to care for her large family, the youngest being six weeks, during the Great Depression.

Just prior to his death, Emmerson purchased life insurance from State Farm, which at that time, was less than a decade operating. This policy helped Jan's mother to keep the farm and all her family together. The tragic loss of Jan's father and use of the State Farm policy lead State Farm's founder G.J. Mecherle to personally interview and hire Jan and her sister Elsie to work in Bloomington after they finished high school. Jan's train ride to start work in Bloomington was on the Peoria & Eastern railroad. This very ride took Jan through a farm south of Bloomington where she would later spend 60 years of her life raising her family and playing with her grandchildren.