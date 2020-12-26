BLOOMINGTON - Janeva F. "Jan" Capodice, 102, of Bloomington, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center, Normal.
Jan was born May 2, 1918 on a farm in Indiana. Daughter of Emmerson and Amy Foster, Jan was the 2nd of seven children. In 1931, Jan's father died suddenly at age 40 and Jan's mother was left to care for her large family, the youngest being six weeks, during the Great Depression.
Just prior to his death, Emmerson purchased life insurance from State Farm, which at that time, was less than a decade operating. This policy helped Jan's mother to keep the farm and all her family together. The tragic loss of Jan's father and use of the State Farm policy lead State Farm's founder G.J. Mecherle to personally interview and hire Jan and her sister Elsie to work in Bloomington after they finished high school. Jan's train ride to start work in Bloomington was on the Peoria & Eastern railroad. This very ride took Jan through a farm south of Bloomington where she would later spend 60 years of her life raising her family and playing with her grandchildren.
While in Bloomington, Jan met and married Anthony (Tony) F. Capodice August 16th, 1941. After starting a family, Jan left State Farm to be a homemaker. In 1960 Jan and Tony moved their family to a farm south of Bloomington, where most of her family still lives today.
Jan loved her home on the farm surrounded by her family. You'd find Jan hiking in the woods, napping under her trees and tapdancing to her jazz music. Her grandkids knew there were always fresh treats in her kitchen, pies on demand, and watermelon on the patio. Jan's kids and grandchildren are forever grateful for the countless memories she created for them on the farm.
Surviving is a son, John F. (Theresa) Capodice; a daughter-in-law, Janet Capodice; six grandchildren: Mike (Stacey) Capodice, Jennifer (Robert) Vericella, Mathew (Jennifer) Capodice, Amanda (Nathan) Kinsella, Amy (Jeff) Beasley, Jay (Kate) Capodice; ten great-grandchildren and brother Emerald Foster (101) of Greenwood, IN. She was preceded in death by her son, David W. Capodice and her husband Tony in 2002.
A private family graveside service was held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bloomington, directly on the family farm. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, assisted the family with arrangements.
The family would like to thank Sugar Creek Memory Care and Compassus Hospice.
Memorials can be made to the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard, in care of Butch Ekstam, 1510 Calhoun, Bloomington, IL 61701.
To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
