Janice A. Wingler age 88 of Bloomington IL passed away at 4:10 PM on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.
Janice was born September 26, 1932 in Peoria, IL the daughter of William H. and Verna M. Bruning Gerster. She married Norman Lee "Norm" Wingler November 4, 1956 in Havana, IL. He passed away February 20, 2017.
Surviving is her daughter, Lori Ann Ackerman, Springfield, IL; grandson, Ridge Lee Ackerman, Springfield, IL; sister in-law, Betty Tegeder, Barrington, IL; two nephews: Tim (Kathy) Tegeder, Avon Lakes, Ohio and Stephen Tegeder, Barrington, IL.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother-in-law, Wayne Tegeder.
Janice graduated from Havana High School in 1950, and Bradley University, in 1954. She was a member of Chi Omega Sorority, Chapter Mu Delta, while attending Bradley. She was a typing and shorthand teacher at Lincoln High School prior to marriage. Janice was a member of P.E.O. for over 60 years. She was currently part of HP Chapter, Bloomington, IL. She was a dedicated volunteer of Prairie Aviation Museum and The Challenger Learning Center while Norm was President of P.A.M. Jan was a 55 year member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Bloomington. She had a passion for her grandson, Ridge's, sporting events; especially, baseball. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and Nana. She will be missed by all who knew her.
