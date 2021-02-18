Janice A. Wingler

Janice graduated from Havana High School in 1950, and Bradley University, in 1954. She was a member of Chi Omega Sorority, Chapter Mu Delta, while attending Bradley. She was a typing and shorthand teacher at Lincoln High School prior to marriage. Janice was a member of P.E.O. for over 60 years. She was currently part of HP Chapter, Bloomington, IL. She was a dedicated volunteer of Prairie Aviation Museum and The Challenger Learning Center while Norm was President of P.A.M. Jan was a 55 year member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Bloomington. She had a passion for her grandson, Ridge's, sporting events; especially, baseball. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and Nana. She will be missed by all who knew her.