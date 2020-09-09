Janice L. Poppen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Janice Lynn Poppen, 57, of Bloomington, passed away Aug. 31, 2020, in Bloomington. Janice was born June 17, 1963, to Bernadine Lalley Azukas and Kenneth Azukas.

Janice is survived by son, Jake Poppen; mother, Bernadine Lalley Azukas; and father of her child, Robert Poppen; sister, Nancy Wolfe (James); sister, Susan Dischert (James); life-long friend, Shelly Koshinski.

Janice was preceded in death by father, Kenneth Azukas, also her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Janice enjoyed making jewelry especially beading. She loved her dog Diamond and her family. She will be missed by all that knew her.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to OSF Hospice for their wonderful care of Janice.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Contributions in Janice's memory may be made to McLean County Historical Society.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.EastLawn-Bloomington.com for the Poppen family.