Janice M. Leggett

BLOOMINGTON — Janice Marie Leggett passed away on Sunday September 27, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, Illinois, with the loving care of Carle Hospice and family. She was a fifteen year survivor of Congestive Heart Failure.

Janice was born April 22, 1946 in Graham Hospital, Canton, Illinois, the daughter of Lawrence O. Leggett and Jessie M. Langhoff Goodman Leggett.

She was a very special sister to her six siblings that she leaves behind to cherish seventy-four years of loving memories. Her siblings are: Sharron Wiley, Patricia (Donald) Schenkel, Allen (Crys) Leggett all of Bloomington; Marilyn (Jack) Steinbach, Oswego; Larry (Linda) Leggett, Chenoa; Marjorie Lamont, Clinton.

Janice was also forever and always a caring and loving aunt to her 15 nieces and nephews; 35 great nieces and nephews and 15 great-great nieces and nephews. She has a very special place in all their hearts.

She worked in the food service industry for 43 years, retiring from Eurest Dining Services at State Farm in 2011.

A private family service will be held at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery.