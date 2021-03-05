SAN JOSE — Janice R. Moldenhauer, 64, of San Jose, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.

She was born May 30, 1956 in Lincoln to Duane and Frances Teichman Hoffman. She married Wayne Moldenhauer on September 5, 1981 in San Jose, and he survives.

Also surviving are her mother, Frances Hoffman of San Jose; one son, Alan Moldenhauer of San Jose; one daughter, Kathleen (Steffen) Blevins of Wichita, KS; one grand dog, Mazi; two brothers: Jeff Hoffman of Manito and Scott (Connie) Hoffman of Fulton, IL; two nephews: Jake and Sam Hoffman.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Janice was a registered Pharmacist for 42 years in the Lincoln area.

She was a member of the St Peter's Lutheran Church in Emden, the bell choir and Cross and Crown Women's Circle. She was a member of the Illinois and American Pharmaceutical Association.

She took great joy in helping and caring for people and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.