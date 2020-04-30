× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

NORMAL — Janice S. Meyer, 71, of Normal, passed away on Wednesday (April 29, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Regional Medical Center in Normal.

Private family graveside services will be held at Hartsburg Union Cemetery in rural Hartsburg on Saturday, the day the Kentucky Derby would have been run.

Janice Sue Meyer was born on March 6, 1949, in Lincoln, the daughter of Roland and Florence Westen Meyer. She was the last member of her immediate family.

She is survived by cousins and many dear friends.

Janice graduated from Hartsburg-Emden Community High School in 1967. She later graduated from Winston Churchill Jr. College in Pontiac. She worked at ISU and became an avid Redbirds basketball fan. At The Baby Fold, she worked with Dr. Ben Moore, and when Dr. Moore went to private practice, she went with him and worked in his office until Dr. Moore retired. She then worked for Dr. Dennis Lee and retired from there.

Janice loved to travel. She was on vacation in Greece on 9/11. Travel restrictions forced her to go to Italy to wait to return home. She enjoyed visiting a friend in Thailand, and had traveled throughout the United States.