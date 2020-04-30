NORMAL — Janice S. Meyer, 71, of Normal, passed away on Wednesday (April 29, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Regional Medical Center in Normal.
Private family graveside services will be held at Hartsburg Union Cemetery in rural Hartsburg on Saturday, the day the Kentucky Derby would have been run.
Janice Sue Meyer was born on March 6, 1949, in Lincoln, the daughter of Roland and Florence Westen Meyer. She was the last member of her immediate family.
She is survived by cousins and many dear friends.
Janice graduated from Hartsburg-Emden Community High School in 1967. She later graduated from Winston Churchill Jr. College in Pontiac. She worked at ISU and became an avid Redbirds basketball fan. At The Baby Fold, she worked with Dr. Ben Moore, and when Dr. Moore went to private practice, she went with him and worked in his office until Dr. Moore retired. She then worked for Dr. Dennis Lee and retired from there.
Janice loved to travel. She was on vacation in Greece on 9/11. Travel restrictions forced her to go to Italy to wait to return home. She enjoyed visiting a friend in Thailand, and had traveled throughout the United States.
Her great passion was thoroughbred horse racing. She had traveled to a number of the major U.S. racetracks. She enjoyed visiting the many horse farms in the Lexington, Ky., area to see the great racehorses she loved.
She always had a smile and never met a stranger. She was blessed with many close friends and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was of the Methodist faith.
Memorials may be made to Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm and should be mailed Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home, PO Box 550, Atlanta, IL 61723. Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.
