Jared Raymond 'Seggy' Seggerman

Jared lived life to the fullest and lived it his own way. Reminiscing with his friends, phrases such as kind-hearted, genuine, loyal, funny, hard-worker, well mannered, always had a smile, willing to help others continued to come up. He brought joy in everyone’s life he touched. His witty one-liners were well known to all who met him. At times, these got him into some trouble. He had a ready smile for all — young and old alike. Be like Jared. Live every day to the fullest, be kind to others, put others first and smile. We’re here only for a little while.