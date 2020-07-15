NORMAL — Jason D. Eastham, 40, of Normal, passed away Wednesday (July 15, 2020) at his home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Memorials may be made to the Community Cancer Center or the Humane Society of Central Illinois.
He was born Dec. 19, 1979, in Bloomington, a son of Michael D. and Cynthia A. Cremer Eastham.
Surviving are his son, Kyle A. Eastham, Bloomington; partner, Melissa Partridge, Normal; mother, Cindy Lamb, Diamondhead, Mississippi; father, Michael Eastham, Bloomington; stepfather, Dennis Lamb, Cookeville, Tennessee; sisters, Janelle A. (Jay) Santinelli, Pass Christian, Mississippi, and Mikayla Eastham, Bloomington; nieces, Madison and Abrie Santinelli; paternal grandfather, Paul Eastham, Bloomington; aunt, Lisa Eastham, Bloomington; and uncle, Dan Eastham, Bloomington.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Verna Eastham, and his maternal grandparents, Shirley Plotner and Dorothy and Dale Williams.
Jason was an exceptionally talented mechanic and shop manager at Tuffy in Normal. He took pride in his work, and considered his customers and co-workers friends. His love and knowledge of music was extraordinary, and he shared this with anyone who would listen. His heart was big enough to share, and strong enough to carry the love he had for those closest to him. He will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.
To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.