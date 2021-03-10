BLOOMINGTON — Jason M. Finney, 29 of Bloomington formerly of Chenoa died at 11:43 a.m., Sunday, March 7, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be a time to share memories and pay your respects to the family from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Eastview Christian Church, Normal. Please respect social distancing and masks will be required. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa is in charge of arrangements.

A special Gift of Hope flag raising ceremony will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph's Medical Center, Bloomington; in honor of Jason's donations, so that others could live on.

The family suggests that memorials be directed to American Diabetes Association or the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois.

Jason was born June 23, 1991 in Bloomington, the son of Roger Finney and Sherry (Burkett) Kish. He married Jessica Howerton on October 19, 2019 in Funks Grove. His wife, Jessica survives in Bloomington. Their story is a true modern day love story.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Shirley Jones; paternal grandfather, Dean Finney; a special aunt and uncle, Alisha and Ron Helmic, who shared the same health challenges.