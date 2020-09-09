Jean B. Lukens

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Jean Barnhart Lukens, 99, of Bloomington, passed away at 2:14 p.m. Monday (Sept. 7, 2020) in the comfort of her home with family.

Her funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington, the Rev. Ray Owens officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. prior to service at the memorial home. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Memorials may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal.

Jean was born June 6, 1921, in Champaign. She was the daughter of Henry Herbert and Amanda Jessie Grove Barnhart. Jean married the love of her life, Richard Hench Lukens on July 28, 1941, in Pineville, Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Diane Engle; two sisters, Geri and Mary; two brothers, Harry and Donald.

She is survived by her children, Judy Hoback, Bloomington, and John (Cassie) Lukens, Bloomington, Indiana. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Jennifer and Amanda Norbits (Judy); Ryan and Brad Engle (Diane); Jessica Elliot; Melissa, JC and Riley Lukens (John); and eight great-grandchildren.