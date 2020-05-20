Jean Durham

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PONTIAC — Jean M. Durham, 80, of Pontiac, died at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 3, 1939) at Good Samaritan Home, Pontiac.

Private family gravesides services will be held at Rooks Creek Cemetery with Pastor J. D. Buchenau of the First Presbyterian Church officiating. Memorials in Jean's name may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Livingston County Cancer Fund or a charity of the donor's choice. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.

Jean was born Oct. 3, 1939, in Peoria, a daughter of Don and Wilma Jones Riegger. She married Richard “Duke” Durham on Aug. 7, 1960, in Bloomington. He survives in Pontiac. Also surviving are two sons, Mike (Lori) Durham and Doug (Melinda) Durham, both of Pontiac; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Beverly McLeod. Jean was preceded in death by her twin sister, Jane Wills.

Jean was a graduate of Bloomington High School and attended Illinois State University. Jean was employed at Dr. Lowenthal's office, Dunbar-Breitweiser and at Livingston County Probation office. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Pontiac. Jean loved to walk, travel and shop. She was an avid bowler and loved to play bridge and euchre.

