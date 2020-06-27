BLOOMINGTON -- Jean Ellen Menken, 91 of Bloomington passed away Wednesday June 24, 2020 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center.
She was born April 26, 1929 to Roy and Esther (Alteen) Crawford in Bloomington, IL. She married George Menken January 22, 1947 in Bloomington, IL. He preceded her in death January 7, 2012.
She is survived by her children George Menken, Kevin Menken, Richard C. (Cheri) Menken, Marcia (Kevin) Kliver, Theresa (Doug) Noonan, Mark Menken, Jeffrey (Laura) Menken, Eric Menken, and Kristi (Joe) Olszewski; fifteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and niece Pat (Alyn) Reike.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister and half-sister.
Jean was a stay-at-home mom raising nine rambunctious children, but she enjoyed every minute of it. She learned how to knit, crochet, and liked to sew clothing. She was also an artist, working with stained glass. She loved her family, and she will be deeply missed.
A private graveside service for family will be held July 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jean's name to the Alzheimer's Association.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.