BLOOMINGTON -- Jean Ellen Menken, 91 of Bloomington passed away Wednesday June 24, 2020 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center.

She was born April 26, 1929 to Roy and Esther (Alteen) Crawford in Bloomington, IL. She married George Menken January 22, 1947 in Bloomington, IL. He preceded her in death January 7, 2012.

She is survived by her children George Menken, Kevin Menken, Richard C. (Cheri) Menken, Marcia (Kevin) Kliver, Theresa (Doug) Noonan, Mark Menken, Jeffrey (Laura) Menken, Eric Menken, and Kristi (Joe) Olszewski; fifteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and niece Pat (Alyn) Reike.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister and half-sister.

Jean was a stay-at-home mom raising nine rambunctious children, but she enjoyed every minute of it. She learned how to knit, crochet, and liked to sew clothing. She was also an artist, working with stained glass. She loved her family, and she will be deeply missed.

A private graveside service for family will be held July 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jean's name to the Alzheimer's Association.

