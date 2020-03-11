PONTIAC — Jean J. Ruff, 88, of rural Pontiac, died at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday (March 10, 2020) at OSF St. James John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Pontiac, with Rev. Gretchen Steinbaugh officiating. Burial will follow services at South Side Cemetery, Pontiac. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m Friday at the church. Memorials in Jean’s name may be made to Livingston County Ag Fair or First United Methodist Church. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.

Jean was born Jan. 18, 1932, in Pontiac, a daughter of Henry and Esther (Todd) Bammann. She married Eldon Ruff on Oct. 17, 1954, in Pontiac. He preceded her in death on Nov. 29, 2017. Survivors include four children, Robby (Debbie) Ruff, Odell; and Susie (Marty) Mackinson, Peggy Ruff, and Nancy (Kent) Woodburn, all of Pontiac; one daughter-in-law, Lauri Ruff, Pontiac; 17 beloved grandchildren; 18 beloved great-grandchildren with three great-grandchildren on the way; and one sister: Darlene Raube, Pontiac. One son, Mike Ruff, preceded her in death in 2008.