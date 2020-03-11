PONTIAC — Jean J. Ruff, 88, of rural Pontiac, died at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday (March 10, 2020) at OSF St. James John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Pontiac, with Rev. Gretchen Steinbaugh officiating. Burial will follow services at South Side Cemetery, Pontiac. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m Friday at the church. Memorials in Jean’s name may be made to Livingston County Ag Fair or First United Methodist Church. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.
Jean was born Jan. 18, 1932, in Pontiac, a daughter of Henry and Esther (Todd) Bammann. She married Eldon Ruff on Oct. 17, 1954, in Pontiac. He preceded her in death on Nov. 29, 2017. Survivors include four children, Robby (Debbie) Ruff, Odell; and Susie (Marty) Mackinson, Peggy Ruff, and Nancy (Kent) Woodburn, all of Pontiac; one daughter-in-law, Lauri Ruff, Pontiac; 17 beloved grandchildren; 18 beloved great-grandchildren with three great-grandchildren on the way; and one sister: Darlene Raube, Pontiac. One son, Mike Ruff, preceded her in death in 2008.
Jean attended Porter Grade School and graduated from Pontiac High School. Jean and Eldon farmed together nearly 40 years. She was a proud lifelong homemaker who shared her love for gardening, cooking and growing plants, both as a 4-H leader for 15 years and as a member of Rook’s Creek Extension Unit. They moved to Lake Bloomington eventually and enjoyed many years there together with family and friends. With Eldon, Jean also enjoyed many years dancing and socializing with Country Couples and living time each summer at reunions with classmates and family.
Jean was a devoted and loving wife to Eldon, and they shared many happy, fun-loving memories with dear friends and family. Together they traveled many a mile and sat on many a bleacher to cheer on and support a child or grandchild … no matter the season.
This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com
