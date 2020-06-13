BLOOMINGTON — Jean Rollins, 83, of Bloomington, passed away on June 12, 2020 at Luther Oaks in Bloomington.
Jean was born on Oct. 13, 1936 in Ellendale, Minn., to Donald M. and Mary Elizabeth Crane Christenson. She graduated from Hamline University with a bachelor's in nursing and from the University of Washington with a master's degree in public health nursing.
Jean married I. Ralph Rollins on Dec. 26, 1960. He preceded her in death. She served in the United States Navy in many hospitals on the East and West Coasts and trained several hundred corpsmen at the Great Lakes Naval Center in nursing skills and patient care techniques. Her overseas duty and assignments were in Japan, Guam and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Jean retired from the United States Navy as a Lieutenant Commander and settled in Port Orchard, Wash. She was active in her church, gardening, sewing and raising several “rescue” cats, usually two at a time.
Jean is survived by her sister, Doris Robertson of Normal; nephew and nieces, John and (Vickie) Robertson, Lynne (Russ) Post, Joelle (Chris) Gary and Meg (Scott) Costello and their families. She is also survived by special cousins Lorinda and Tracy Behsman.
There will be a private family service at St. John's Lutheran Church Columbarium in Bloomington. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's quilters or Luther Oaks Employee CARE fund.
The family wishes to especially thank the staff of the Healthcare Unit at Luther Oaks and Chaplain Lyn Ahearn for their care on this part of Jean's life journey.
Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.
