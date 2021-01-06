NAPERVILLE — Jeanette Leigh Bryant, 79, died November 21, 2020 at exactly 5:00 PM. Her family was beside her holding her hands when she took her last breaths and departed this realm (a favorite word of Jeanette's when playing Words with Friends).
Born April 16, 1941 to Ursel and Vera (Leigh) Bryant in Normal, Illinois, she attended Normal Central Grade School and then Normal High School. She studied at Illinois Wesleyan for a year and then transferred to ISU where she majored in Russian and education. Following graduation from ISU, she taught English at Chiddix Junior High School.
Marriage and family then took her to New York and Virginia for a few years during which she continued teaching.
After returning to Illinois, she started a career in the growing computer technology field. She undertook a graduate studies program and worked at or consulted with Roosevelt University, the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Dermatology, 3Com, Gooitech, US Robotics, State Farm and others for more than twenty years.
Outside of her career, Jeanette was a competitive and (at times brutal) master of games. There wasn't a card or board game she couldn't dominate. Crossword puzzles were her true love and she could complete even the most difficult puzzle in pen. She also engendered an esprit de corps for any group of which she was a part. She made friends everywhere she went and kept in touch with them. Her community of friends included people from childhood and from around the world and she kept up with their adventures and trials. Jeanette would want you to know that "esprit de corps" appears frequently as an answer in the crossword puzzles of the New York Times.
Jeanette is preceded in death by her father and mother and brothers: Eugene (1939) and Michael (2019). Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Suzyn Moore Price (Derke); grandchildren: Shepard and Anne; her sister, Deborah; nieces: Amy Bryant Kane (Clayton) and Kim Bryant Harmon (Jeff); her grand niece and nephews; her many friends; and her cat companion, Tallulah.