NAPERVILLE — Jeanette Leigh Bryant, 79, died November 21, 2020 at exactly 5:00 PM. Her family was beside her holding her hands when she took her last breaths and departed this realm (a favorite word of Jeanette's when playing Words with Friends).

Born April 16, 1941 to Ursel and Vera (Leigh) Bryant in Normal, Illinois, she attended Normal Central Grade School and then Normal High School. She studied at Illinois Wesleyan for a year and then transferred to ISU where she majored in Russian and education. Following graduation from ISU, she taught English at Chiddix Junior High School.

Marriage and family then took her to New York and Virginia for a few years during which she continued teaching.

After returning to Illinois, she started a career in the growing computer technology field. She undertook a graduate studies program and worked at or consulted with Roosevelt University, the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Dermatology, 3Com, Gooitech, US Robotics, State Farm and others for more than twenty years.