BLOOMINGTON — Jeanne M. Lauher, 91, of Bloomington, passed away at 4:03 p.m. Sunday (March 8, 2020) at her home.

A graveside service for Jeanne and her husband, Forrest Deane, will be held at a later date at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

She was born March 30, 1928, in Danville, a daughter of Charles and Gladys Koons Finkbiner. She married Forrest Deane Lauher on Feb. 7, 1950 in Nashville and he preceded her in death on Feb. 16, 2020.

Surviving are their children, Bruce (Gloria) Lauher, Rockford; Valerie Mudd, St. Louis, Mo; Forrest Brian (Mary Kathryn) Lauher, Schulenburg, Texas; and Michele (Brian) Armstrong, Bloomington; 10 grandchildren, Patrick, Emily and Jeffrey (Meghan) Lauher; Christopher (Carrie) and Benjamin Mudd; Lindsay, Forrest Deane (Macy), Lauren and Matthew Eric Lauher; and Jennifer Armstrong; and seven great-grandchildren, Sage, Sebastian and Rowan; and Chloe, Charles, Lillian and Franklin.

She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Doug Mudd; and a brother, William Finkbiner.