BLOOMINGTON — Jeanne M. Lauher, 91, of Bloomington, passed away at 4:03 p.m. Sunday (March 8, 2020) at her home.
A graveside service for Jeanne and her husband, Forrest Deane, will be held at a later date at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.
She was born March 30, 1928, in Danville, a daughter of Charles and Gladys Koons Finkbiner. She married Forrest Deane Lauher on Feb. 7, 1950 in Nashville and he preceded her in death on Feb. 16, 2020.
Surviving are their children, Bruce (Gloria) Lauher, Rockford; Valerie Mudd, St. Louis, Mo; Forrest Brian (Mary Kathryn) Lauher, Schulenburg, Texas; and Michele (Brian) Armstrong, Bloomington; 10 grandchildren, Patrick, Emily and Jeffrey (Meghan) Lauher; Christopher (Carrie) and Benjamin Mudd; Lindsay, Forrest Deane (Macy), Lauren and Matthew Eric Lauher; and Jennifer Armstrong; and seven great-grandchildren, Sage, Sebastian and Rowan; and Chloe, Charles, Lillian and Franklin.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Doug Mudd; and a brother, William Finkbiner.
Jeanne became a licensed beautician at Summers Beauty School and enjoyed her career there before becoming a full-time mother. She attended First Baptist Church and was an active member of the Soronian Women's Circle.
Jeanne took great pride in her role as a wife, mother and homemaker. She was a highly skilled seamstress, knitter, quilter, and cook. Jeanne enjoyed the lives of her grandchildren and great-children and witnessed the births of the five youngest great-grandchildren due to her hard-fought third battle with cancer.
For that, the family is especially grateful to Dr. Kumar and the extended team at Illinois CancerCare. A heartfelt thank-you to Julie at OSF Hospice for her loving care and compassion.
