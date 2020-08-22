× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON - Jeannette “Jeni” G. Leary, 79 of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 with her family by her side.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials to be made to OSF Hospice.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jeni was born on September 28, 1940 in Minneapolis, MN to Melvin and Marian Keller Jensen. She married Thomas Doub who preceded her in death on September 14, 1980. She later married Kevin W. Leary on March 19, 1983 in Bloomington.

Jeni is survived by her husband Kevin, her children, Vicki (Kevin) Leber, Valmeyer, IL; Linda (Kevin) Miller, Sachse, TX; and Denise Doub, Bloomington. Also surviving are her 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and her sister, Patricia Neely, Shelton, Washington. She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother and a sister.

Jeni worked for OSF St. Joseph Medical Center for several years retiring in 2003 and then worked as a Real Estate Agent for Caldwell Banker for several years. She was past President of the St. Joseph Auxiliary and past Ambassador Chair of the Mclean County Chamber of Commerce.