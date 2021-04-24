BLOOMINGTON - Jeffery Alan Fields was a Thanksgiving Day baby, born November 28, 1957, a son to Homer "Joe" and Marilyn (Goetsch) Fields. He went to his Lord's loving arms on Saturday, April 17, 2021 leaving a large void to those who knew and loved him.
Private family services will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bloomington. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to Trinity Lutheran School.
Surviving are two sisters: Cheryl Reichert and Lori (Mark) Rusher; nieces and nephews: Aimee Jo (Chad) Fisher, Andrea (Jesse) Brown, Brendan (Caitlin) Reichert, Austin Rusher and Bryan (Ashley) Reichert; great nieces and nephews: Amanda, Cameron, Vincent, Anthony, Jesse and one on the way.
He was preceded in death by parents, stepdad, grandparents, great nephew Tyler and great niece Mariana.
Jeff worked for the Law and Justice Center for 35 years. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington and was an usher at the church for fifty years.
He was an avid sports fan following the Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks, ISU and IWU.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.
