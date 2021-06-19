 Skip to main content
Jeffery Alan Fields
BLOOMINGTON — Jeffery Alan Fields, 63, of Bloomington, passed away on April 17, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at church. Memorial contributions may be directed to Trinity Lutheran School.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.

