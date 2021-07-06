BLOOMINGTON — Jeffrey A. Weber, 61, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

His memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Cattails Feline Rescue.

He was born April 26, 1960 in Bloomington, a son of Duane and Mary Ann Wood Weber. He married Jacqueline Sutter on December 31, 1988 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and she survives in Bloomington.

Also are surviving are his children, Reese (Marissa Huff) Weber, Ryleigh (Vince Zimmerman) Weber and Grace Weber; a grandson, Zander Zimmerman; his mother, Mary Ann Weber; five siblings: Cathy Weber, Jan (Charles) Lyden, Lee (Ruth) Weber, Laurie Hansen and Angie Kern; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved feline sidekick, Simon.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Jeff was a 1978 graduate of Normal Community High School and a 1982 graduate of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. He spent 29 years employed by the Hillman Group. Jeff enjoyed music, woodworking, golf, and reading, especially books on history. His love for baseball, both as a player and a spectator, earned him the nickname of Spider.

