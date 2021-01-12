TEMPE, Arizona — Jeffrey W. Jerome, 28, of Tempe, AZ passed away January 8, 2021 in Tempe leaving behind his parents and brother who love him more than words can express.

Jeffrey is survived by his parents, Mike and Ruth Jerome of Bloomington; grandmother, Wanda Vittitoe of Bloomington; brother, Sam (Madison) of Alpharetta, GA and a special friend, Tess Hinshaw. He is also survived by many aunts; uncles; cousins and friends. And we have to mention puppy, Frida.

He was preceded in death by grandparents: Francis and Marilyn Jerome, Hagan Vittitoe; his aunt, Pam Jerome and his cousin, Darth Winkler.

Jeffrey graduated from Normal West High School and Illinois Wesleyan University where he was a captain of both football teams. Jeff worked as a claim representative at State Farm Insurance Co. Jeff loved all sports and enjoyed being outside hiking and golfing. He had a huge heart and was a wonderful son and friend to many.

A small service was held in Tempe with a celebration of life planned at a later date. Jeff loved to be with his friends and we plan to celebrate his spirit in both Tempe and Bloomington post COVID. Memorial donations can be made to the Darth Winkler Memorial Scholarship, c/o MidAmerican National Bank, P.O. Box 112, Lewiston, IL 61542. The family also asks that you cheer on the New Orleans Saints this season and celebrate their win with Jeffrey.