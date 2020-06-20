× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON -- Jennie R. King, 71, passed away peacefully at her home in Bloomington on Feb. 11, 2020 after a long illness.

She was born March 9, 1949 in Cleveland, Ohio, the only child of Donald and Josephine Richard. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Scott, their son, Geoffrey (Ben LeClair), of Bartlett, IL, and cousins in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.

From her childhood in Cleveland, Jennie shared memories of her grandparents who lived upstairs, the family flower shop, ice skating on the Rocky River, family outings to Marblehead and Catawba islands near Sandusky, and the magnificent Christmas tree in the Sterling-Linder department store.

She started violin lessons at the Cleveland Institute of Music at a young age and enjoyed attending concerts, recitals, and theater productions with her parents. Her interest in music led her to Oberlin College where she studied Art History and English Literature. At Oberlin she eventually encountered, and was then courted by, Scott King of Bloomington, Illinois. They were married May 22, 1971 on the campus. Years later, she passed her love of music to her son, Geoff, who excelled at both piano and violin.