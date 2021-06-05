Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Please log in to keep reading.
Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever. {{featured_button_text}}
BLOOMINGTON — Jennie R. King, 71, of Bloomington, passed away on June 11, 2020.
Celebration of life: 4:00 PM, Friday, June 11, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, with Rev. Ruth Gnagey officiating. Visitation will be held 3:00 PM -4:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing is requested.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.