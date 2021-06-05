 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jennie R. King

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Jennie R. King, 71, of Bloomington, passed away on June 11, 2020.

Celebration of life: 4:00 PM, Friday, June 11, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, with Rev. Ruth Gnagey officiating. Visitation will be held 3:00 PM -4:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing is requested.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News