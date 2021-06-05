Jennie R. King

Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Please log in to keep reading.

Celebration of life: 4:00 PM, Friday, June 11, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, with Rev. Ruth Gnagey officiating. Visitation will be held 3:00 PM -4:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing is requested.