Jennifer L. (Geer) Palmer

Jenny was born in November 1966 in Macomb, IL and was always outgoing and lived life to the fullest. She earned her Bachelor's degree at WIU in 1988. She worked in Accounting at St. Farm, Bloomington, IL for nearly 20 years. She spent the last 14 years living in FL. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and daughter. Jenny will be missed by all that came to know what a caring, giving, and loving person she was.