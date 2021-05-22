EL PASO — Jennifer Rose Lindsey, 73, of El Paso, IL went to be with her Lord at 9:47 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Grace Fellowship Church, El Paso with Pastor Josh Gates officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso. Memorials may be made to her church or the El Paso Library

Jennifer was born January 13, 1948 in El Paso, IL the daughter of George C. and Juanita Nohren Lindsey.

Surviving are two sisters: Peggy (Myron) Miller of Carlock, and Barbara (Richard) Campbell of El Paso, and one brother Donald (Kathy) Lindsey of Sheldon; and one sister-in-law Karen Lindsey of Rock Hill, SC; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Jon and two sisters Cora Sue Lindsey and Mary Fuller.

Jennifer was a member of Grace Fellowship Church, El Paso. Jennifer was a graduate of El Paso High School and Illinois State University. She taught in the El Paso School District for 30 years. After retiring from teaching, she found she loved volunteering. In addition to the love of her students she doted on her nieces and nephews and thought of them as her kids.