Jerald Mathews

LeROY — Jerald R. “Jerry” Mathews, 74, of LeRoy, passed away at 2 a.m. Monday (April 20, 2020) at his residence.
A private family graveside service will be Friday at Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy, with Jeff Mayfield officiating. A celebration of life service will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to LeRoy Emergency Ambulance Service or LeRoy Christian Church. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jerry was born Nov. 3, 1945, in Bloomington, a son of Bert and Loedith Crabb Mathews. He married Margaret Burgess on Nov. 29, 1969, in Gibson City.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Margaret Mathews, LeRoy; son, Jeffrey (Katie Canaday) Mathews, LeRoy; daughter, Lisa (Chris) Wahls, LeRoy; grandchildren, Allison and Aaron Wahls, LeRoy; brother, David (Kathy) Mathews, Fenton, Mo.; sister, Karen (Leonard) Sandage, Saybrook; several nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.
Jerry was a local farmer his entire life and retired in 2016. He served in the Peoria Air National Guard.
Jerry was a member of LeRoy Christian Church and the McLean County Corn Growers. He served eight years on the LeRoy school board. Jerry was a former volunteer fireman for the Downs Community Fire Protection District and the LeRoy Community Fire Protection District.
