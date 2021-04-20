Jerold "Jerry" Wright

Jerry was active in promoting education. He served as a member of the Balance of State Private Industry Council for the Governor's Office of Commerce and Community Affairs. He was a vice president and member of the Board of Directors for the Tri-County Industrial Education and Labor Council in Peoria and has served on several state committees related to the Education for Employment efforts in Illinois. He also served as a member of the U. S. Department of State's Overseas Schools Advisory Committee. He has been a member of the American Foundry Society, Society of Manufacturing Engineers, and the American Society of Training and Development. He was elected as a Trustee to Illinois Central College in Peoria and served on the Board for 18 years and as Chairman three times. He was elected to the ISU Alumni Board and served a variety of roles during his time on the Board. In 2011, he was inducted into ISU's College of Applied Science and Technology Hall of Fame.