Jerry J. Felmley

Col. Felmley, born in 1933, was a native of Bloomington, the son of the John B. and Beatrice S. Felmley. He was a 1950 graduate of Bloomington High School where he was president of his junior class, a member of football, baseball and swimming teams, and a National Honor Society student. His youth was spent in and around Bloomington, where he spent several summers working for his father's construction firm, the Felmley-Dickerson Co. He was a civil engineering graduate of the University of Illinois where he joined Phi Delta Theta fraternity, was an active member of the Interfraternity Council, and a frequent actor in station WILL's Studio Theater.

Col. Felmley was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Air Force from Reserve Officer's Training Corps at the University of Illinois in 1955 and later augmented into the Air Force's Regular Officer Corps. He completed pilot training in Marana, Arizona, launching the love of the desert southwest that would bring him back to Tucson three decades later. His early USAF assignments included over eight years of international flying from Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina, to Europe, South America, Africa and the Middle East. Missions included the Hungarian airlift, the Suez crisis, support for the United Nations in Congo, and resupply for the South Pole's McMurdo Sound. As a 24-year-old first lieutenant, he was one of the Air Force's youngest aircraft commanders. During these heady years as a young pilot in Charleston he met and married Jenrose Weldon and started a family. He completed a master of business administration in 1965 under a special Air Force scholarship program for aerospace research and development managers at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business.