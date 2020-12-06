FORREST - Jerry L. Honegger, 83, of Forrest, died peacefully at Serenity Villa at Fairview Haven Retirement Community in Fairbury on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

A family graveside service will be held at Forrest Twp. Cemetery. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home in Fairbury is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be given in his honor to Serenity Villa at Fairview Haven; St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Forrest; or the Charity of the Donor's Choice.

Jerry was born on December 31, 1936 in Fairbury, the son of Sam and Leah (Rieger) Honegger.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy. Jerry and Nancy celebrated 61 years of marriage in August. His parents and one brother, Lyle Honegger, preceded him in death.

Survivors also include his children: his daughter Marci (Randy) Rich of Bloomington and their children: Alex (Ellie) Rich, Tyler (Alyssa) Rich and Kaleigh (Chris) Curran; his daughter Dara (Derrick) Surratt of Alexandria, Virginia, and their daughters, Caroline and Emily; and his son, Brent (Kelly) Honegger of Fairbury, and their children, Luke (Taylor) Honegger, Brock, Megan, and Sam.

Also surviving are two brothers: Gordon (Jean Ann) Honegger of Morton, and Sam (Judy) Honegger of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and sister-in-law, Kathy Honegger, of Fairbury.