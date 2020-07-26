× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

URBANA - Jerry Lee Poole, 79, of Urbana went home to be with the Lord at 10:45 PM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Jerry was born November 3, 1940 in Grove Hill, Alabama, a son of Jesse Lee and Annie Clara (Duke) Poole. He was lovingly married to Marian Eckhart in 1966 celebrating 54 years on June 24. She survives along with their three sons, Rev. Brian Poole (Theresa) of Hayward, WI, Rodney Poole (Stacey) of Fort Myers, FL, and Chris Poole of Urbana; seven grandchildren, Faith Jensen (Colin), Joy Poole, Grace Poole, Grant Gale, Michael Poole, Marisa Poole, and Mason Poole. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Meriam “Jean” McCrory and Mildred Poole.

Jerry graduated from Grove Hill High School, AL and The American Railroad University in Mobile, AL. He loved his career as a Railroad Telegrapher and Operator for GM&O (Illinois Central) Railroad and served them for 31 years. Jerry also proudly served in the United States Army Reserves and was stationed for 2 years in Germany. Jerry was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Rd., Urbana with visitation starting at 10:00 AM.

Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com

