BLOOMINGTON-Jerry Lee Price Sr., 78 of Bloomington passed away Saturday August 1, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center.

He was born April 14, 1942 to Thomas and Vera (May) Price in East Peoria, IL. He married Lois “Susie” Shepherd, she preceded him in death March 5, 2003.

Jerry is survived by his longtime significant other of 14 years Mary Mohr; son Jerry Price Jr., and daughter Deshona (Daniel) Hert; grandchildren Brittani (Evan) Price, Brandi (Matt) Wright, Heather Price, Ashley (Antonio Acosta) Price; great-grandchildren Hailey Wright, Micah Price, Afton Price, Aubry Price, and Elisha Prather; he is also survived by several brothers and sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Lois, and several brothers.

Jerry worked for the City of Bloomington as a Heavy Equipment Operator/ Engineer for 28 years until his retirement. He enjoyed camping and traveling, especially when he had his dogs by his side. He had his own special camping place he would go to by the Illinois River. He also enjoyed spending his winters in Texas. More than anything he loved his family, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren held a special place in his heart. He will be missed by all that knew him.