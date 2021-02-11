Jerry Lee Scogin

Jerry was a great family-oriented man who served our country in the United States Army and went on to work as a brick mason for forty years. After retiring from brick masonry, he then went on to work as a custodian for ten years at Unit 5 and worked part-time for Cornerstone Christian Academy until his passing. Jerry was well known for a multitude of things. He was amicable towards anyone, liked to watch NASCAR, cut wood, grew and tended to his flowers in his greenhouse, and built everything that he could from scratch. Jerry became so good at wood working that he even built his own house.