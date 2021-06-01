 Skip to main content
LEROY — Jerry Mathews, 74, of LeRoy, IL, passed away at home on April 20, 2020. The family will be available to receive condolences between 2 and 4 PM on June 6, 2021, at the LeRoy American Legion, 100 N. Main Street. Casual dress is requested.

