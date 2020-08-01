× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAPELLA — Jerry T. Morris, 81, of Wapella, passed away at 2:47 a.m. Friday (July 31, 2020) at his family residence.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Long Point Cemetery, Wapella, with Scott Marsh officiating. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Jerry was born April 27, 1939, in Wapella, the son of Proctor and Blanche Cox Morris. He married Barbara H. Yardeen Dec. 23, 1961, in Clinton. She passed away March 19, 2017.

Survivors include his children, Jerry Dean Morris, Wapella; Roy Neal (Becky) Morris, Clinton; Mary Kay (Nick) Godby, Clinton; Nicholas (Cherish) Morris, Jackson, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Max, Amanda, Shayna and Shelby; siblings, Juanita Stephenson Grayson, Georgia; Mary Holland, Hallsville; and Carolee Chapman, Clinton.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Kenneth Bill Morris, Robert “Ham” Morris, Jack Morris, Colleen Carl, Deloris Duncan, and infant sister, Doris Morris.

Jerry loved spending time with his family, especially driving his grandchildren around on the lawnmower.

