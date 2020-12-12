GIBSON CITY - Jerry W. Albrecht, 67, of Gibson City peacefully departed his earthly life at 8:48 a.m. Saturday December 5, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital, critical care unit after losing his battle with COVID-19. He was surrounded by his loving family when he was welcomed into his heavenly father's arms. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Mennonite Disaster Service which is where Jerry's passion for helping and serving others lies. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their services.

Jerry was born June 16, 1953 in Urbana. A son of Wilbur and Ruth Schrock Albrecht. He married the love of his life Linda J. Ingold on July 6, 1974 in Fisher, they were married forty-six years. She survives in Gibson City. Also surviving are three children: Jennifer (Bobby) Gebbink of St. Joseph, Sarah (Josh) Chase of Gibson City and Jeremy (Jessie) Albrecht of Monticello and seven grandchildren. Also, three sisters: Rachel Varona of Eureka, Doris Zehr of Kentwood, MI and Shirley Bachman of Godfrey, as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews whom he cared for and loved so much.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his father and mother-in-law Leroy and Evelyn Ingold.