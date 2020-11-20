Jewel Walter Schalk

Jewel was a 1940 graduate of Bloomington High School and proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. Ironically, he was discharged on July 4, 1946. He then spent the rest of his life in Bloomington. He retired in 1987 from Eureka Williams after twenty-five years in the tool and die shop. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America and enjoyed participating with his son. Jewel was a curious man who loved to tinker and experiment with gadgets and figure out how they operate. He was very handy and could fix anything around the house. Most of his time in retirement he spent restoring and maintaining their 1890's era home on East Market Street. He never met a stranger and always made time to talk to people, even toward the end of his life. He was a member of St. Luke Union Church in Bloomington and prior to that a longtime member of Second Christian Church in Bloomington.