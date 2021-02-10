NORMAL — Jewell D. Brown, 87 of Normal, passed away at 11:25 a.m. Friday February 5, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Jewell was born August 14, 1933 in Fairbury, Illinois, the daughter of James E. and Lilly Irene (Bright) Mardis. She married Homer F. Brown. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by five brothers and sisters: Juanita (Norman) Malcom, Ed Mardis, Shirley Sullivan, Larry (Wanda) Mardis and Richard (Carolyn) Mardis; sister-in-law Linda Mardis and son-in-law, Gary Miller, along with three grandchildren: Michelle Christman, Gary Miller, Jr. and Annette Hayes.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one daughter, Pamela Sue Miller; three brothers and one sister: Alvin (Reta) Mardis, Gladys (Duane) Mallory, James William Mardis, and Roger Mardis; sister-in-law, Carol (Ed) Mardis and brother-in-law, Harold Sullivan.

Jewell worked as a Journeyman for the Pantagraph for over 32 years. She enjoyed bowling, reading and traveling and visiting with friends.