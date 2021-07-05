BLOOMINGTON — Jewell "JD" Coleman, 58, passed away into the arms of the Lord on Monday, June 28, 2021. The family will honor his life through a visitation on Wednesday July 7, 2021 at Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Followed by a home going celebration that will be held on Thursday July 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Bloomington, IL.

JD was born March 3, 1963 in Boonville, MO, son of Harold and Lucille Perry Coleman. He married Sandra Johnson on October 2, 2015.

Surviving are his wife; four daughters; one son; one stepdaughter; one stepson; one sister; two brothers; ten grandchildren that were blessed with love from their pawpaw and a host of nieces and nephews whom he considered his children.

JD was employed at Rivian in Bloomington, IL and best known for being a pillar for his family, an exceptional athlete, and a respected official (referee) for many years of which was his passion.

He will be truly missed, but we know that he was welcomed to a higher court.