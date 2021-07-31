EMDEN — Jill K. Bruns , 69, passed away at 7:12 p.m. at the Hopedale Medical Complex on July 30, 2021.

Jill was born on August 17, 1951 in Logan County, IL; daughter of Lawrence and Marian (Janssen) Rademaker. She married Michael Bruns on September 11, 1971 in Emden, IL. He survives her.

Also surviving Jill are her two daughters: Angela Bruns and Sheree (Jerry) Stark; one brother, Timothy Rademaker; and four grandchildren: Ryan (Kourtney) Hedrick, Madison Stark, Jacob Stark, and Joshua Stark.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Steve Rademaker.

Jill enjoyed cooking and gardening. She never missed a game when it came to the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, or the University of Illinois Illini.

Services for Jill will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Emden with Rev. John Schurter officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to service (9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.). Burial at Hartsburg Union Cemetery will follow the service. Memorials may be made in Jill's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Emden Fire and Rescue, or St. Peters Lutheran Church. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL.