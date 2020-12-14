PEORIA — Jill P. Knappenberger, 102, passed away on December 8, 2020 at Owens Hospice in Peoria.

As per Jill's wishes, there will be no visitation nor funeral. A memorial service will be announced at a later date to be held at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church in Champaign. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy is in charge of arrangements.

She was born on September 11, 1918 at Evanston, IL, the twin daughter of John Joseph and Margaret Leach Pitts. She attended grade school in Bloomington and graduated from high school in McLean. She went on to receive an Associates degree from Stephens College, Columbia, MO and later earned a BS degree from the University of Illinois after she served with the Red Cross in WWII.

While with the Red Cross, Jill served in the European Theater of Operations as a clubmobile operator. After the war ended, she met and married Attorney T. Gaillard Knappenberger, while attending the University of IL. They married on January 3, 1953. She was a member of the Episcopal Church Altar Guild, life member of the American Overseas Assoc., University of Illinois Alumni Assoc., Champaign County Historical Museum, University of IL Foundation and on the Board of World Heritage Museum. She was also an Associate Life member of the 106th Infantry Division when they were trapped behind the German lines during the Battle of the Bulge.