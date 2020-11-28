Jill Therese Gobert

After finishing High School Jill attended SIU and earned a Bachelor of Science from the School of Business. Several years later, while raising two boys under the age of four and working full-time, Jill earned an MBA from SIU. Jill spent many years working for the SIU Foundation as a fundraiser and also served as the Director of the John A Logan College Foundation and Chief Development Officer for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. Jill’s most recent professional position was as the Director of the SIH Foundation where she devoted her considerable talents and efforts to raising funds for the SIH Cancer Institute. This position was very personal to Jill and she was committed to furthering the mission of the SIH Foundation.

While Jill excelled as both a student and in her professional life, her greatest accomplishments were realized in her role as a wife and mother. Jill loved her children deeply and unconditionally and was completely committed to their happiness. Whether serving as the leader of a Brownie Troop, coaching a soccer team of five year old children, or spending countless hours attending athletic events, Jill was always present in her children's lives and activities. Jill possessed a loving spirit and an always cheerful and positive attitude.