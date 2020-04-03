Jimmie Fairbanks

BLOOMINGTON — Jimmie Wayne Fairbanks, 89, of Bloomington, passed away Wednesday (April 1, 2020) at Martin Health Center, Bloomington.
A private graveside service will be at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers. The Rev. Peter Weeks will officiate, and active duty Army will perform military honors. Due to the COVID-19 circumstances, a memorial service will be held and announced later this year at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Bloomington, in Jimmie's honor. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is handling arrangements.
Jimmie was born Oct. 19, 1930, in Ottawa, to Thomas and Dora Williams Fairbanks. He married the late Sally Benjamin. He later married Evelyn Alwes, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Steve, and one sister, Mary Anne.
Jimmie is survived by three children, Daniel (Patricia Hesch) Fairbanks, Grand Lake, Colo.; David Fairbanks, Bloomington; and Jami (Marvin) Rexroat, Bloomington; as well as three grandchildren, David Fairbanks, Natalie (Nathan) Vargas and John Vargas, and one sister, Ellen (Steve) Klotz, Emporia, Kan.
Jimmie was a Korean War veteran and served in United States Army from 1951 to 1953. He later was a self-employed painter for nearly 40 years owning and operating Fairbanks Painting Co. in Bloomington. He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Lakeside Country Club where he enjoyed golf, the Bloomington VFW and was an exalted ruler in the Elks Lodge. He was an avid Cardinal baseball fan. Jimmie was a loving father, great friend and brother.
The family would like to say a special thank-you to all the staff at Martin Health Center for the great care they showed Jimmie.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or a hospice organization of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.
