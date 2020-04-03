Jimmie Fairbanks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Jimmie Wayne Fairbanks, 89, of Bloomington, passed away Wednesday (April 1, 2020) at Martin Health Center, Bloomington.

A private graveside service will be at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers. The Rev. Peter Weeks will officiate, and active duty Army will perform military honors. Due to the COVID-19 circumstances, a memorial service will be held and announced later this year at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Bloomington, in Jimmie's honor. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is handling arrangements.

Jimmie was born Oct. 19, 1930, in Ottawa, to Thomas and Dora Williams Fairbanks. He married the late Sally Benjamin. He later married Evelyn Alwes, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Steve, and one sister, Mary Anne.

Jimmie is survived by three children, Daniel (Patricia Hesch) Fairbanks, Grand Lake, Colo.; David Fairbanks, Bloomington; and Jami (Marvin) Rexroat, Bloomington; as well as three grandchildren, David Fairbanks, Natalie (Nathan) Vargas and John Vargas, and one sister, Ellen (Steve) Klotz, Emporia, Kan.