Jimmy D. Scott

BLOOMINGTON — Dr. Jimmy Dan Scott, 87 years old, of Bloomington passed away from this life peacefully on October 15, 2020 in Bloomington.

Jim was born December 2, 1932, in Carthage, Illinois to Lyle and Clarice Scott. He spent his childhood and adolescent years in Carthage, Illinois. Dr. Scott graduated from Carthage College with a bachelor's degree, Master's degree from Illinois State University and completed his Doctorate in Physical Education from the University of Missouri. He served in the U.S. Marine Reserves, and the U.S. Army.

Dr. Scott, Professor at Illinois State University, spent over 35 years teaching and Coaching at University High School, Normal, IL. Teaching Physical Education and Health Classes at U-High, coaching multiple sports, including Head Baseball, Head Girls and Boys Swimming, and Head Boys Golf Coach. He also lectured at Illinois State University and supervised many student teachers. Coach Scott also valued the many students, athletes, and other coaches with whom he kept in touch with over the years.