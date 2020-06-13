BLOOMINGTON — Jinghua Zeng, 93, of Bloomington, passed away of natural causes, peacefully at home at 2:03 p.m. Thursday (June 11, 2020).
Jinghua was born July 30, 1926, in Willow City, Guangxi Province, China, a daughter to Lebin Zeng and Wenqin Xie. She married Professor Shiyi Wu on May 21, 1955, in China.
She is survived by her three daughters, Rong Seeborg (Michael), Lin Wu (Xianbao) and Zheng Wu (Ming); grandchildren Sam, Melissa and Catherine.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Jinghua held post graduate degrees from Huanan Teacher's University in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, in China. She was a well-respected scholar and professor in education and published numerous academic articles and books in the field of education and psychology. Jinghua was featured in the “Chinese Academic Who's Who” publication. She was a founding member of Lingui Teacher's College and served as the chair of education department at Guangxi Teacher's College in Nanning, China. After retirement, Jinghua immigrated to the United States and has lived in Bloomington since March 1997.
Jinghua's passions were Chinese Tai Chi and calligraphy. She sought out many opportunities to promote Chinese culture in the Bloomington-Normal area, and demonstrated her calligraphy skills at ISU, IWU and Heartland Community College Chinese School diversity events. She also exhibited her calligraphy at the McLean County Arts Center. Jinghua inspired younger generations to strive for excellence in their education and careers. She was multitalented, innovative and a creative thinker. Her intelligence, wisdom and hunger for continuous learning was a positive influence to those around her. She will be deeply missed.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with private burial arrangements.
The family wishes to thank all of her friends who have supported her over the years and have reached out at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Jinghua's family at www.carmodyflynn.com.
