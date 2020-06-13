× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Jinghua Zeng, 93, of Bloomington, passed away of natural causes, peacefully at home at 2:03 p.m. Thursday (June 11, 2020).

Jinghua was born July 30, 1926, in Willow City, Guangxi Province, China, a daughter to Lebin Zeng and Wenqin Xie. She married Professor Shiyi Wu on May 21, 1955, in China.

She is survived by her three daughters, Rong Seeborg (Michael), Lin Wu (Xianbao) and Zheng Wu (Ming); grandchildren Sam, Melissa and Catherine.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Jinghua held post graduate degrees from Huanan Teacher's University in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, in China. She was a well-respected scholar and professor in education and published numerous academic articles and books in the field of education and psychology. Jinghua was featured in the “Chinese Academic Who's Who” publication. She was a founding member of Lingui Teacher's College and served as the chair of education department at Guangxi Teacher's College in Nanning, China. After retirement, Jinghua immigrated to the United States and has lived in Bloomington since March 1997.