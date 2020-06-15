GIBSON CITY — Mary Josephine “Jo” Nettleton, 87, of Gibson City, peacefully passed away at 9:15 a.m. Saturday (June 13, 2020) at the Gibson Area Hospital - Annex in Gibson City.
Private funeral services will be held at the Gibson City United Methodist Church with Pastor John Tennyson officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gibson City United Methodist Church or the Gibson Area Hospital. Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Jo was born Aug. 24, 1932, in Kingswood, Ky., a daughter of Wayne S. and Geraldean Phelps Fentress. She married Howard D. Nettleton on March 8, 1952, in Towanda. They were married 68 years; he survives in Gibson City.
Also surviving are three sons, Gary (Michele) Nettleton, Saybrook; John (Valarie) Nettleton, Lincoln, Ala.; and Randy (Julie) Nettleton, Lincoln, Ala.; 14 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, James Benny Nettleton; brother, Bob; sister, Betty; two stepbrothers, Rodney Reynolds and Larry Reynolds; and a stepsister, Betty Givens.
Jo was a member of the Gibson City United Methodist Church, the Gibson City Women's Club and The Gibson Area Hospital Auxiliary. She was a founding member of the Greyhound Athletic Booster Club and served for many years and then continued to support the GCMS Falcon Athletic Booster Club. She was an avid Illini fan.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.rosenbaumfh.com.
