DANVERS — Joan Ferrenburg, 87, of Danvers, passed away at 6:50 p.m. Monday (May 18, 2020) at her residence.

A private family graveside service will be Friday at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers. Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home, Danvers, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Danvers Fire & Rescue Department.

Joan was born April 3, 1933, in Danvers, the daughter of William F.R. and Eura Lee Hood Bratt. She married Paul Ferrenburg on July 19, 1958, in Decatur. He survives.

Also surviving is one son, David Ferrenburg, El Paso, and one granddaughter, Morgan Ferrenburg, also of El Paso.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Joan was a graduate of Danvers High School. After graduation, Joan was employed as head bookkeeper at Western Union in Bloomington for 15 years. She was also involved with her father's business, Bratt's Shop in Danvers. In more recent years, she helped with another family business in Danvers, Buddy's Hardware.

She was a member of the Danvers Presbyterian Church and served as an elder, as well as Sunday school and Bible school teacher.