BLOOMINGTON — Joan "Jobie" Sayler Tick, Mother, Civic Leader, Cook, Gardener and Traveler. Lifetime Resident of Bloomington and Lioness dies peacefully in Tucson AZ with her son, David, and family, along with caregivers from Searles Care Home on January 23, 2021.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date at the families home at Lake Bloomington.
The cause was a happy and long life. Jobie was born the daughter of Lyle O. Sayler and Annette Briggs on July 30, 1929 in Bloomington IL.
True to her LEO astrology she was the ruler of the universe. Strong and Creative Jobie attended U High Class of 1947, She was a Mitzi. She Graduated from Illinois Weslyan University where she studied Painting. Jobie went on to graduate studies at Cranbrook in furniture design and in later years she trained at Suzi Davis Travel School in 1985 following her dream of traveling.
Jobies early work experience ranged from Proof reading at State Farm to Sales at Chadbands Jewelry for 4 years. While in Chicago she worked as an artist in the Editorial office of Encyclopaedia Britannica for 6 years. In Chicago she became reacquainted with fellow Bloomingtonian and U High classmate Irving S. Tick and they were inseparable. Both loving arts and culture they began collecting art at the local gallery shows.
Jobie and Irving moved back to Bloomington in 1954 where she emerged herself into motherhood and Civic Leadership roles. Boundless energy she claims President in 4 distinct spots in the Bloomington Community. Community Players: President, Membership Chairman and Set Designer, for 20 year. She kept every Playbill beginning in the 1960's - 1980's which were given to the Community Players archives. Friends of the Arts: Illinois State University, President Treasure and Membership Chairwoman for six years. Friends of Bloomington Public Library: President, Membership Chairwoman six years. Moses Montefiore Temple Sisterhood: President and Chair for the annual Food Fair 25 years. Jobie taught Junior Great Books at Oakland School for 10 years along with working on the Advisory Board for District 87 and League of Women Voters.
Never a dull moment in the Vale Street house and with boundless energy, she was a doting wife to Irving S. Tick and mother of two children: David Tick, a State Farm Insurance Agent who lives in Tucson AZ with his wife Laura Huddleston, and Suzanne Tick, CEO weaver and vedic meditation teacher who lives in NYC. Jobie was a "comical" grandmother to three boys. Jacob and Sam Tick both from Tucson and Gabriel Cook from NYC.
Food, gardening, reading, travel and culture was what Jobie wrapped herself around. Her travel experiences took her around the world.
An entertainer and cook at heart she will be remembered for her Annual 4th of July Paella feasts at Lake Bloomington and her formal New Years Eve Dinner parties. She stretched miles of dough for rugelach for the Moses Montefiore Food fair and cooked Blueberry pancakes and spaghetti and meatballs for her grandsons.
Below are ways donations can be made to the fund.
Online giving option - Follow this link and put "Irving S. and Jobie Tick Awards" in the Gift Notes field.https://giving.illinoisstate.edu/fund/university-galleries/
Mailing checks Make checks payable to: Illinois State University Foundation Add in memo line: Irving S. and Jobie Tick Awards Download gift form to enclose: https://giving.illinoisstate.edu/downloads/Illinois-State-EFT-Transfer-Form.pdf
Mail to: Illinois State University Foundation Campus Box 8000 Normal, IL 61790-8000
A range of additional ways to give are available at this link.