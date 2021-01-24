BLOOMINGTON — Joan "Jobie" Sayler Tick, Mother, Civic Leader, Cook, Gardener and Traveler. Lifetime Resident of Bloomington and Lioness dies peacefully in Tucson AZ with her son, David, and family, along with caregivers from Searles Care Home on January 23, 2021.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date at the families home at Lake Bloomington.

The cause was a happy and long life. Jobie was born the daughter of Lyle O. Sayler and Annette Briggs on July 30, 1929 in Bloomington IL.

True to her LEO astrology she was the ruler of the universe. Strong and Creative Jobie attended U High Class of 1947, She was a Mitzi. She Graduated from Illinois Weslyan University where she studied Painting. Jobie went on to graduate studies at Cranbrook in furniture design and in later years she trained at Suzi Davis Travel School in 1985 following her dream of traveling.

Jobies early work experience ranged from Proof reading at State Farm to Sales at Chadbands Jewelry for 4 years. While in Chicago she worked as an artist in the Editorial office of Encyclopaedia Britannica for 6 years. In Chicago she became reacquainted with fellow Bloomingtonian and U High classmate Irving S. Tick and they were inseparable. Both loving arts and culture they began collecting art at the local gallery shows.