PONTIAC — Joan L. Bourne, 82, of Pontiac, passed away at 5:01 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

Cremation rites were accorded. Her ashes will be scattered this summer at the family's cottage on the shores of Crystal Lake at Beulah, MI. East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of local arrangements. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at eastlawnmemoial.com for the Bourne Family.

Born August 13, 1938, in Lake City, IA, she was the daughter of Fred and Erma (Hollenbeck) Wetherell. They preceded her in death as did a sister, Frances (Elmer) Schrage. Joan married Jon Allen Bourne on August 14, 1960, in Ottawa with the groom's father, the Rev. Donald S. Bourne, officiating. The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in July with family at their Michigan cottage.

Surviving are a daughter, Jody Bourne Chenoa; a son, Jon L. Bourne Chenoa; three grandchildren: Billy Bourne of Scottsdale, AZ, Nicholas Bourne of Fort Hood, TX, and Sarah Bourne of King George, VA; and one great-granddaughter, Cora Bourne, Scottsdale, AZ.